A car was on its side and a Langley Meadows street was littered with debris, after an accident.

An early-morning crash in Langley saw one car flipped on its side.

At about 2:30 a.m. on Mother’s Day, emergency crews were called to a crash in the quiet Langley neighbourhood of Langley Meadows.

The extend of the damage, the cause of the crash, or if anyone was injured in the accident is still unknown.

• more to come