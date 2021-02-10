Details being finalized for new Downtown Chilliwack Community Market this summer

'A space where local growers, crafters, gatherers can connect their products with their community,'

Sundays starting June 6, 2021 will see the new Downtown Chilliwack Community Market operating in a Mill Street parking lot. Vendors are being sought. (DCCM)

Plans are coming together to open the The Downtown Chilliwack Community Market by early June 2021 in a Mill Street parking lot.

With a focus on food security, food gathering and food education, they are now looking for “core vendors” to supply fresh vegetables, fruit, herbs and eggs every Sunday, as well as attracting local crafters, artists and makers.

“Make. Bake. Grow. Gather. The Downtown Chilliwack Community Market (DCCM) is a new way to connect with your food & community,” according to the online poster to attract vendors.

It will be a summer market every Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at 9360 Mill St. between Pick Eco Refills and The Bookman.

It’s envisioned as: “a space where local growers, crafters, and gatherers can connect their products with their community, and where the people of Chilliwack can find locally grown, gathered and crafted, quality food and goods,” according to DCCM.

“Where new relationships can form and thrive around those offerings – regardless of our backgrounds, ages, or means. DCCM is an inclusive space and works towards achieving accessibility for all.

“The DCCM recognizes we live and operate on S’olh Temexw: the traditional territory of the Stó:lō people.

“We also acknowledge that many forms of agriculture as we know it, is a food system not traditionally adopted by the First Peoples here. It’s important that while we support local farming and farmers, that we also we promote the protection of these traditional food systems.”

Organizers are actively seeking vendors. Apply at dccm.ca or email info@dccm.ca for more details.

