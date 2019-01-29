Destructive shop fire in Pitt Meadows

Two semi trucks and other vehicles lost

Pitt Meadows firefighters were called to a destructive shop fire. (City of Pitt Meadows)

A Pitt Meadows shop fire on McNeil Road claimed several large vehicles on Jan. 23.

According to acting fire chief Brad Perrie, the call came in at approximately 7 a.m. Neighbours noticed smoke from the property and went to the residence to wake the occupants.

The fire was fully involved when fire crews arrived, said Perry.

There was nobody inside the shop, and there was a hydrant across the road, so firefighters were able to attack the fire quickly in a “surround and drown” operation.

He said there was no damage to the residence, but the shop appeared to be a total loss.

There was also significant damage to two semi trucks, a backhoe, two ATVs, other farm vehicles as well as tools and equipment.

Perrie said the cause of the fire appeared to be electrical.

He said the loss of property was large, but the owners were insured.