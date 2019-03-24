Destructive blaze in West Kelowna fatal for cat

The fire at a West Kelowna condo claimed the life of one tenant's cat

  • Mar. 24, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

One of the tenants at a condo complex in West Kelowna said that their cat died in a fire that damaged at least five units.

All other occupants were evacuated from the building safely. Residents of the units that were damaged in the fire were put into the care of emergency social services.

The cause of the fire, that took place Friday evening has not been determined at this time.

