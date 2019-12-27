Despite rumours, B.C. CDC confirms no shortage of naloxone in Greater Victoria

Naloxone kits are in stock and available to the public

There is no naloxone shortage in Greater Victoria, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control and SOLID Outreach.

Despite rumours circulating on social media, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control confirmed there is no shortage of the life-saving drug.

A tweet from the SOLID Outreach Society caught some attention, as it noted many of their sites were out of naloxone.

Lacey Mesley, SOLID Outreach Society administration and project development coordinator, said on Tuesday that SOLID was referring to filling a need for sites that had run out before their next delivery. Mesley added SOLID is available to people when they are unable to access supplies or support.

To find a site that offers naloxone kits, go to towardtheheart.com/site-finder.

