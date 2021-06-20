Despite opposition to rural rezoning amendment, Qualicum Beach project gets third reading

A public hearing on a zoning amendment application to allow six rural rental cottages at 545 Nenzel Rd. received mostly negative reviews from Qualicum Beach residents who were given the chance to voice their opinions.

Some residents claimed during the hearing, held via Zoom on June 16, the development was not compliant with the town’s Official Community Plan. Others also raised concerns about the impact it might have on the Beach Creek watershed.

This is the second public hearing held for this development.

The application is to have a five-acre property rezoned from Rural 3 (A3) to Rural 4 (A4) that would permit single-family dwellings, secondary suites, garden suites, and rural rental cottages. The proposed application is for six rural rental cottages in addition to the dwellings that already exists on the property.

Town staff recommended the amendment bylaw be given third reading. Council passed it, with Anne Skipsey voting against.

The property owners previously planned to just rent out the cottages but changed it to a blended ownership and rental model, which is why a second public hearing was held.

The new proposal will see the tenant own the house structure but pay rent on the land that the developer will continue to own. There will be a 10-year lease and at the end of that term, if the tenant decides to move they can either relocate the house, sell the structure to the next tenant or sell the structure for use offsite.

Coun. Teunis Westbroek raised concerns about the 10-year lease which he feels puts the tenant at a disadvantage. He feels relocating a home to a new place after 10 years is not an easy thing to do. He wants staff to come up with a report that will help protect the owners of the home. He also wants a 15-metre buffer established around the development.

