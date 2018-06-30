Despite labour dispute, Cascades Casino Penticton still ‘open for business’

Cascades Casino Penticton said during the labour disruption they will be open every day

Union workers at Penticton’s Cascades Casino are on strike, but the casino remains open for business.

That is the message Gateway Casinos & Entertainment sent out after workers went walked out on Friday at 3 p.m.

“We remain committed to having respectful discussions with the union to achieve a mutually agreeable contract that is reasonable and responsible for both our employees and Gateway. However, regardless of the outcome, we will be open for business and hope you will come visit us soon,” said Tanya Gabara, in an open letter.

Cascades Casino Penticton said during the labour disruption they will be open every day from noon to 9 p.m. All slot machines, the Summit Bar and cash cage operations will run normally during the site’s adjusted operating hours. Table games, Match Eatery and Public House and The Buffet will be closed during the strike. As well, lottery products and payouts will be suspended until further notice.

“We were surprised that the union decided to end mediation before there was a discussion on wages. The union’s decision to go on strike before wages were addressed is unfortunate for our business and for our employees. We remain open to meeting with the union and hope that they choose to return to mediation. We also encourage our employees who disagree with a strike to make it clear to the union that they don’t want a strike and want to continue working to support their families.

