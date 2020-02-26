Smithers Town Hall. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Deputy mayor says tax, user fee increases going towards Town’s long-term planning

The proposed budget contains a 5.5 per cent property tax increase

  • Feb. 26, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Increases in municipal property taxes and user fees in the proposed 2020 budget will go a long way in planning for the Town’s future, says Smithers’ acting mayor.

If approved, this year’s budget would include a 6.5 per cent increase in revenue and just over an 11 per cent increase in expenses.

Significant increases to the Town’s revenue stream includes a net 5.5 per cent increase ($352,000) in municipal property taxes and a 8.8 per cent ($368,000) increase in user fees and service charges from 2019.

Gladys Atrill told The Interior News the increase to property tax contained some larger expenses, such as the addition of an RCMP member at the Smithers detachment, which will cost the Town approximately $140,000 annually.

READ MORE: Proposed 2020 budget for Smithers contains 5.5 per cent property tax increase

She said the final numbers will likely look similar to the preliminary ones, but council will be giving them a once-over before approval.

“There were some discussions during the budget meeting where people had said they might want to come back and revisit something so there is still that opportunity.” she said.

The Finance Committee reports to Smithers Town Council, who have the final say in approval of the budget.

As for the increase in user fees, primarily water and sewer levies, Atrill explained there are two main reasons.

The first is in direct response to an asset management plan presented to the Town last year which highlighted a number of projected costs to be expected in the areas of water, storm and sewage-related infrastructure over the coming decades.

Atrill said the other part of the increase relates to a concerted effort by the Town to be more conscious of how they plan out the life cycle of future buildings or Town-related operations.

‘We’re just taking that approach that we have to be a little bit more prudent in terms of having some money for when we know things have to be replaced,” she said.

While this has happened in the past for the Town with assets sucha as vehicles, Atrill said council is trying to be conscious of the life cycles of new infrastructure as well.

“We’re not there yet but moving to the point, one hopes, where for everything purchased we start planning for its replacement immediately.”

The 2020 budget will be officially approved once council approves this year’s Financial Plan Bylaw. The latest that bylaw can be approved is May 15 of each year.

trevor.hewitt@interior-news.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Smithers Interior News

Previous story
Breakfast Club of Canada launches the day right
Next story
Construction for new $6.6 million Lake Country Firehall to start this summer

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Airshed management society concerned about air quality in Bulkley Valley

    Air problems can become a health problem

  • All the world’s a stage

    Tickets on sale now at The Bailey in downtown Trail

  • Biathlon BC Cup in Burns Lake

    On Feb. 7-9, 2020, the Omineca Ski Club welcomed over 50 biathletes from Smithers to Whistler for the Biathlon BC Cup#3. Participants enjoyed beautiful sunny weather, excellent snow conditions and local hospitality, including a much liked performance by the Johnny Rockers. As they said "Burns Lake is the best!" Local athletes shined: Ewan Hawes, in the juvenile category, finished 4th in the Sprint event (Saturday) and second in the individual event (Sunday). In the junior girl category, Julia Hamp finished 4th in the Sprint and received the bronze in the individual. In the senior girl category, Adrienne Bender got the bronze both days and Nicole Hamp finished 4th in the Sprint and 5th in the individual. Cole Bender, in the youth category, went home with the gold both days. In the Saturday Sprint event, Randy Hamp finished 4th in the masters men category and Agathe Bernard finished 7th in the recreation category. (Submitted photos)

  • Their capacity to forgive is beyond me

    Could you forgive someone who murdered your child?

  • Kimberley Dynamiters present annual awards

    The Kimberley Dynamiters Hockey Club held their annual awards night last Sunday at the Kimberley Conference Centre.

  • Ride Burns rolls out three year plan

    Ride Burns President, Patti Dube, was present at Feb. 18 council meeting. She presented the newly rebranded Ride Burns-formerly known as Burns Lake Mountain Biking Association (BLMBA)-one year and three years plans.

  • “New Deal” not working

    Nobody likes a tax increase.