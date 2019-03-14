Deputy chief takes helm of Saanich Police

Outgoing Chief Bob Downie and Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes flank deputy chief Scott Green, who will become Saanich’s 17th chief constable on Aug.1, 2019. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Deputy Chief Scott Green is the next to head the Saanich Police Department.

Green, who will be Saanich’s 17th chief constable, assumes his post on Aug. 1, as Chief Constable Robert Downie retires after 37 years of service.

RELATED: Saanich mayor defends compensation for top cop

RELATED: Saanich’s top cop says lack of capacities, not crime statistics drive funding demands

RELATED: Saanich council cuts back budget lift for police

“I’m honoured to be promoted to the rank of Chief Constable and look forward to continuing to serve Saanich in this new role” said Green. “I’m also pleased to announce that the Saanich Police Board has accepted my recommendation to promote [acting deputy chief] Gary Schenk to [deputy chief] beginning Aug 1.”

Saanich made the announcement during a press conference Thursday.

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes, who also chairs the Saanich police board, said Green’s hard work and dedication impressed board members, who unanimously supported his promotion.

“We know that the promotion of Scott Green will be met with enthusiasm by the women and men who serve in the Saanich Police Department as well as by a wide spectrum of stakeholders across the community” said Haynes.

Green began his career in policing with SPD 31 years ago, after he had earned a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Victoria (UVic). He became deputy chief in 2014 after rising through the ranks. He also holds a master’s degree in public administration and master’s certificate in project management from UVic.

The Governor General of Canada invested Green as a member into the Order of Merit of the Police Forces in 2018.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter