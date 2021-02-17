Deputy chief promoted to be Nanaimo’s new fire chief

Tim Doyle has been appointed the city’s new fire chief.

Doyle, who has served with Nanaimo Fire Rescue 20 years, and replaces former chief Karen Fry who left the position to head Vancouver’s fire department in January.

Doyle, who moves up from the deputy chief position, has been serving as acting chief since Fry left.

According to a city press release, Doyle was selected over dozens of applicants from across Canada and has built a reputation as an effective leader, collaborator and educator and has a “deep expertise in public safety” that will be invaluable to the community in his new role.

During his time with Nanaimo Fire Service, Doyle “has been integral in the operations and administration of the fire department,” noted the release, including overseeing the construction of the new Fire Station No. 1, recruitment, training and leading emergency operations.

“The fire department is made up of people wanting to help people in their time of need, including our non-emergency staff,” Doyle said in the press release. “As such, it is an honour to be entrusted with the responsibility of representing the City of Nanaimo fire department and supporting the community during emergencies. As the new fire chief, I see it as a privilege to lead this courageous team of women and men by doing what I can to help support their health and wellness and making sure they get home safely to their loved ones.”

Doyle served as assistant chief 2014-2017 until his appointment to deputy chief in 2017 and will assume his role as fire chief for the city of effective Monday, Feb. 22.

“The city is thrilled to welcome Tim Doyle as Nanaimo Fire Rescue’s new fire chief,” said Jake Rudolph, city chief administration officer, in the release. “Fire Chief Doyle has a deep understanding of public safety and his leadership will continue to help build on the already incredible efforts of Nanaimo Fire Rescue.”

READ ALSO: Deputy fire chief steps in as Nanaimo’s acting chief

photos@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin