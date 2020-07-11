Departure Bay ferry capacity increasing to 100 per cent, says B.C. Ferries

Ferries from Departure Bay ferry terminal are now sailing at 100 per cent capacity, says B.C. Ferries. The COVID-19 pandemic saw 50 per cent capacity. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)

After restrictions were implemented on ferry sailings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. Ferries says it is increasing passenger capacity due to demand.

Sailings from Nanaimo to West Vancouver were halted in April due to the coronavirus and while service resumed in June, it was at 50 per cent capacity to adhere to Transport Canada regulations. However with B.C. entering Phase 3 of its restart plan, and extra B.C. Ferries measures, including enhanced cleaning and safe distancing and face covering requirements, Tessa Humphries, B.C. Ferries spokesperson, said capacity limitations are starting to be phased out.

Humphries said B.C. Ferries consulted with Transport Canada and the move will add significantly more capacity to each sailing.

“For the Nanaimo route in particular, the Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay route, we’ve seen a significant increase in traffic,” said Humphries. “So we’ve been able to go back up to 100 per cent passenger capacity on those routes. We are certainly moving back to it for the majority of our sailings and we’re gradually re-introducing service as carefully and safely as we possibly can.”

Passengers are asked whether they have face coverings during screening, but Humphries said B.C. Ferries doesn’t currently have plans to provide masks.

“At this time we’re monitoring the situation … the additional measures, we’re constantly reviewing them and seeing what we can do to assist with customers,” said Humphries. “At this point in time, we are doing our best to let customers know in advance the requirement for the face covering and it can also be something like a bandana that is securely tied and fastened around a customers face.”

B.C. Ferries is also allowing passengers to remain in their vehicles during sailings due to the pandemic.

