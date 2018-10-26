Departing Central Okanagan Board of Education trustee quits early

Chris Gorman, who did not run for re-election, has stepped down from board effective immediately

Central Okanagan Board of Education trustee Chris Gorman has stepped down from the board effective immediately. He did not run for re-election in the recent civic election. —Image: Capital News file

The Central Okanagan Board of Education will finish its current term one one trustee down.

With just 12 days until the new board is sworn in, trustee Chris Gorman—who had announced earlier this year he would not seek another term in last Saturday’s civic election—has stepped down effective immediately.

Board chairwoman Moyra Baxter made the anouncement via Twitter Thursday afternoon, saying the existing board will continue with just six trusttees until the inaugural meeting of the new board Nov. 7.

On Saturday, incumbents Baxter (Peachland/Okanagan West) and Lee-Ann Tiede, Rolli Cacchioni and Julia Fraser (all Kelowna) were re-elected nd wil be joined on the board by with newcomers Norah Bowman (Kelowna), Chantelle Desrosiers (West Kelowna) and Amy Geistlinger (Lake Country).

