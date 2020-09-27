Demonstrators voice displeasure over mask-use in Campbell River

An event sponsored by the group Hugs Over Masks took place at Robert Ostler Park in Campbell River, B.C. on Sept. 27, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Just over a dozen people gathered at a Campbell River waterfront park Sunday afternoon to show their displeasure for mask use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 17 people could be seen on Sept. 27 at Robert Ostler Park gathered in a group between the parking lot and the play structure.

One person was holding a giant Canada flag, while another had a sign that said “COVID is a LIE![sic]” followed with “#Wewillnotcomply, #Nonewnormal, #Draintheswamp, #Scamdemic, #Covidcrimespree and #Defundcbc.”

Promotional material for the event that was circulating on social media invited people to join them “for the celebration of life and freedom.”

The event was to be held in a mask-free zone and last three hours, starting at 1 p.m with kids acitivities, a potluck, music and “hugs encouraged.”

