Demonstrators protest 11-storey development on Elk Lake Drive in Saanich

Protesters rallied outside of Saanich municipal hall Monday (June 14) to express concern about a development proposal for an 11-storey building in Royal Oak.

The Doral Forest Park proposal on Elk Lake Drive is the subject of a June 15 public hearing.

On Dec. 14, 2020 council reviewed an application from Doral Developments Ltd. to build a complex that would include 242 units in multiple buildings. While staff did not support the project as presented at that time, council voted 7-2 to send the proposal to public hearing.

Opponents argue the development is not environmentally friendly and will bring too much congestion to the neighbourhood, urging council to vote against the proposal. Other concerns include the development’s proximity to Elk/Beaver Lake Park, the noise its construction would cause, and the height. The proposal exceeds the four-storey limit outlined for the site by Saanich’s official community plan.

“I’m not doing this for my generation, we’re doing this for younger generations – we have a moral and ethical responsibility to put our word out there,” said Regina May, neighbourhood resident and demonstration organizer.

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com

Saanich News