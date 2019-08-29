Demonstration fishery puts lack of fishing opportunities on the Fraser in focus

The Sept. 2 event centred around Island 22 in Chilliwack will target coarse fish like pikeminnow

Dean Werk, Fraser Valley Salmon Society president, on the Fraser River is organizing a demonstration fishery for Monday, Sept. 2. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress file)

A demonstration fishery is set for Monday, Sept. 2, organized by Fraser Valley Salmon Society on the Fraser River at Island 22 Regional Park.

They will exclusively target “coarse fish” like pikeminnow, suckers and pea mouth chub since the river is closed to all salmon and trout fishing.

They’re calling it a “demonstration” fishery to place the emphasis on the need for recreational fishing opportunities.

But it is also borne of frustration over many years of seeing too few recreational fishing openings.

“Fishing for coarse fish is now one of the only fishing opportunities remaining for this group,” said Dean Werk, president of the Fraser Valley Salmon Society (FVSS).

The term “coarse” fish refers to any freshwater species which are not salmon or trout. Coarse fish feed on millions of salmon eggs each year, so targeting them specifically on Labour Day will take some of them out of the system.

“This demonstration allows us to do our part in to save wild salmon and sturgeon of the Fraser River,” Werk said.

FVSS officials were “extremely disappointed” by the closure of trout fishing on the Fraser “and that’s an understatement,” Werk added.

That was on top of a total salmon closure enacted for the Fraser to support critically endangered chinook.

“Decision makers have not considered the fact that the public has right to simply recreate. The coarse fish demonstration fishery will provide that opportunity for men, women and children.”

The group strongly supports any official conservation closure for fisheries, Werk underlined, “when based on good science” and will never advocate that anyone pursue any fishery unless the regulations expressly allow it.

“But recent decisions by both provincial and federal ministries responsible have proven to be ineffective in fisheries management,” Werk said. “This latest edict again targets the recreational fisher and was implemented without any consultation or scientific evidence that it will result in protection of our valuable fish stocks.”

Fishers will be gathering Monday at the Island 22 boat launch at 9:30 a.m, with their own boats in tow, and gear to target coarse fish exclusively.

“Bring the family. It’s a great fishery for children, too.

There will be coffee and doughnuts provided. For more details call 604-991-3474 or email info@greatriverfishing.com

@CHWKjourno