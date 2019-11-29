Dementia Home fundraising campaign

The Kitimat Dementia Care Home project thermometer made its second rise this year with the addition of the $422,000 donated by Civeo through the gifting of the land on which the home will stand.

Civeo Corporation business development director Bob Greaves joined members of the Kitimat Valley Housing Society (KVHS) at the thermometer on the corner of Haisla and Lahakas boulevards to record the donation, which pushes the total raised to over $1 million.

“Their incredibly generous donation brings the total funding contributed by industry to approximately $1.2 million,” said KVHS president Doug Thomson.

“We have a long way to go, but Kitimat is a generous community and we really haven’t really begun our fund-raising campaigns as yet.

He said the society is hoping to hold a community engagement exercise in January, marking Alzheimer’s month, which he said would be a wonderful opportunity to “build interest among members of the Kitimat community.”

“Civeo and other major industrial donors are vital to the success of this project, but so are individuals in the community,” said Thomson.

He mentioned Kitimat couple Randy and Darlene Tait, featured in the Northern Sentinel last week.

The Taits issued a challenge to Kitimat residents to match or exceed their donation of $12,000 per year for the next three years.

“The combination of industry, business and individual contributions is what will make this project a success. We are counting on all of Kitimat,” added Thomson, thanking Civeo for their critical donation of land to the project.

“Dementia in all its various forms is a topic that affects everyone in one way or another and being informed is important to all.”

Donations can be made to the project by contacting Kiona Enders at the Kitimat General Hospital Foundation office 250-632-8348.

