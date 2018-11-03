Dementia facility one step closer

"It may not sound like a big deal, but it is for us."

Kitimat’s dementia care facility is one step closer to becoming reality following the signing of an easement agreement by District of Kitimat mayor Phil Germuth.

The agreement between the donors of the land and the Kitimat Valley Housing Society and Kitimat General Hospital Foundation (KGHF) will now be submitted to B.C.’s Land Title and Survey Authority (LTSA).

“It may not sound like a big deal, but it is for us. Progress on projects like this is won in a series of very small steps that are all critical to making it happen,” said KGHF president Margaret Sanou. “We’ve learned a lot on this journey, but more than anything we’ve learned patience.”

She emphasized that the signing of the agreement doesn’t necessarily ensure the land will be transferred – that will only happen once the LTSA has processed the transfer. The donor cannot be named at this stage due to tax implications.

“When LTSA have put their stamp on it, the land transfer will be complete and we will announce it with great enthusiasm and give the wonderful people who donated the land their proper recognition,” said Sanou. “Their gift of 12 acres of land has been critical to this viability of this project.”

Sanou said the Kitimat Valley Housing Society will now move into the final stages of drafting a business plan with Northern Health and Kitimat Community Services.

“That business plan will then proceed to the Northern Health board for their approval,” she added.

“Hopefully, in the very near future we will have a much more exciting announcement and will bring all our partners together for proper recognition,” said Kitimat Valley Housing Society president Doug Thomson. “Stay tuned!”