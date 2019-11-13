DeMamiel Creek Connector project a go

The DeMamiel Creek trail will allow for active transportation in the District of Sooke. (File)

The DeMamiel Creek Pedestrian Crossing Project has received approval from Sooke council and should be completed by March.

There was only one bidder for the $166,000 project.

The bid from Ramida Enterprises was lower than expected, according to a municipal staff report.

Funds for the project were cobbled together with $13,555 from the DeMamiel Creek Connector budget, $30,000 from the electric vehicle chargers budget, and a $145,665 grant from the B.C. Transportation Ministry.

“I’m so excited to see this finally come together and I’m grateful to the staff who found a way to move around funds to pay for the project while still keeping the project alive,” Mayor Maja Tait said.

The project will connect Sooke Town Centre with Sunriver Estates and Phillips Road neighbourhoods, allowing for the use of alternative transportation.

The project will extend the multi-use Ponds Corridor Trail from the town centre, through the elementary and middle school properties and on to DeMamiel Creek.

Two hundred and fifty metres of gravel trail, one multi-use crosswalk, four sidewalk let-downs and the widening of the existing 90 metres of sidewalk are all part of the project.

