Delta’s only extreme weather shelter now open

Low temperatures and forecasted rain and snow prompted the shelter at Ladner United Church to open

Delta’s only extreme weather shelter is now open following an extreme weather alert issued this afternoon.

The shelter, located at Ladner United Church (4960 48th Ave.) will be open for at least tonight and possibly extending through the week. The shelter will be open from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. and has capacity for nine beds.

Forecasted rain and snow coupled coupled with temperatures at or below 0 degrees prompted authorities to open the shelter, as such weather events make it difficult or impossible for persons who are experiencing homelessness to remain safe.

The shelter is a temporary one and is only open when an extreme weather alert is called in Delta. It is organized the Ladner United Church, the City of Delta, Options Community Services, Delta Police, Delta Fire and Deltassist.

Options Community Services staff will be at the site during the extreme weather opening. Delta Police will transport people to the shelter in the evening. People using the shelter will leave in the morning on their own.

The shelter is currently in need of volunteers: either during the setup for an hour on the evenings or during the clean up when the shelter closes at 7 a.m. To volunteer, contact Debbie Mitchell at ddenira@gmail.com.

For more information, call the Ladner United Church at 604-946-6254 or visit delta.ca/shelters.

