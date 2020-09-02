Delta’s indoor pools, ice rinks to reopen this month

The City of Delta is preparing to reopen a recreation centres in mid-September, albeit in a limited capacity.

As part of the city’s Stage 4 reopening plans, patrons will be able to engage in a variety of registered drop-in and regular programming while maintaining physical distancing.

As rec centres, pools and ice rinks reopen, the city advises patrons plan on arriving only a few moments before their scheduled activity (late arrivals will not be admitted) and to come wearing the appropriate attire to join in said activity as change rooms and seating will be limited. Guests are asked to please maintain physical distancing at all times.

“A visit to recreation facilities will look different in order to help everyone stay safe,” the city said in a press release. “This new system requires you to plan your visit in advance of arriving at the facility. Pre-registration and payment helps keep the number of contact points low and control the number of people in the facility at one time.”

Upon arrival, patrons will be asked about their health and recent travel (if you are unwell, the city asks you stay home), asked to sanitize their hands before entry, then will be directed to the activity area. Staff in the activity zone will greet participants and confirm their registration, then provide an overview of how the activity is to occur using preventive COVID measures.

“During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, each specific recreation area within our facilities will utilize a variety of procedures to prioritize the health and safety of our staff and patrons,” the press release states. “Please follow these procedures closely throughout your visit so we can all stay safe.”

After-school programming will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Pinewood Leisure Centre, South Delta Recreation Centre (SDRC) and — tentatively — North Delta Recreation Centre (NDRC).

Registration has also reopened for the city’s Playtime program (delta.ca/playtime), which provides preschool-aged children with skills and awareness through recreational and educational play led by early childhood educators. Playtime will be offered at Pinewood, NDRC and Ladner Community Centre starting Monday, Sept. 14.

Aquatic lessons and public swims will also resume on Sept. 14 at Sungod Recreation Centre, Ladner Leisure Centre and Winskill Aquatics & Fitness Centre.

Weight rooms will reopen at NDRC and Winskill on Sept. 14, followed by Sungod, and Ladner Leisure Centre on Monday, Sept. 21. Patrons 13-15 years old must register for a one-time weight room orientation prior to use.

“Arenas lessons” and public skates will resume at Sungod and Ladner Leisure Centre on Sept. 21.

Gym programs will also get underway on Sept. 21 at NDRC, Sungod, SDRC and Ladner Community Centre, as will Cyclefit classes at Sungod and Ladner Leisure Centre.

Seniors programming at Delta’s seniors’ recreation centres will not resume until the city advances to Stage 5 of its reopening plan, which will only happen when there is an effective treatment or vaccine for COVID-19 and the pandemic is over. However, group fitness programs will be held at Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre and McKee Seniors’ Recreation Centre beginning Sept. 21, tentatively followed by KinVillage Community Centre on Monday, Oct. 5.

For a full list of all the registered drop-in and regular programming being offered this fall, as well as the updated health and safety guidelines, visit delta.ca/registration.

Registration for Delta residents is on now, and will open to non-residents Sept. 7. To register, log on through deltareg.ca or call 604-952-3000. There will be no customer service staff on site to process registration, scan passes or take drop-in payments in person.

Updated drop-in fess for fall 2020 are $5 for adults, free for Delta youth, $4 for children and non-Delta youth and children, and free for infants.

As drop-in programs will require patrons pre-register, the city will not be using punch passes or time-based membership passes at this time.

Patrons with punch passes will keep unused punches on their account, or can opt to have their passes cancelled and either replaced with a pro-rated credit on their account that can be used to register for drop-in or registered programs or refunded by calling 604-952-3000.

Those with time-based passes that are currently valid or that expired during the closures will automatically receive a pro-rated credit to their accounts.

