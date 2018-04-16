Delta’s Boundary Bay fire hall officially under construction

The Boundary Bay fire hall and training centre is officially under construction following a ceremonial ground breaking this afternoon (April 16).

The $9.6-million building has been a dream of Delta’s for nearly eight years, Mayor Lois Jackson said during the ceremony.

“It began when we had one of the last emergencies … at the command post at the hall, and it was way too small. So was the fire hall over on the highway, on Ladner Trunk [Road],” Jaclson said.

“So we’ve been looking for a long time to see if this was doable.”

The centre will replace Ladner’s Fire Hall No. 4, as well as include an emergency command centre and a training facility for local fire fighters.

“The challenges our members face, as our profession continues to evolve, get more dangerous every year,” said Mike McMillan, president of the Delta Fire Fighters union.

“Fires are more dangerous now than ever, as building construction changes and the contents inside burn hotter and faster than we’ve ever seen before. Vehicle construction is more complicated to deal with in motor vehicle incidents and rescues.

“The multiple specialties our members need to maintain will all be made easier by having a training facility of our own.”

Site preparation is currently underway for the fire hall, and it is now expected to open in May 2019.

