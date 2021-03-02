Delta woman lands $25k keno prize

Jodi Macpherson purchased her ticket from the Town Pantry on 56th Street in Tsawwassen

A Delta woman was left shocked for days after winning $25,029 in a Keno draw on Jan. 25.

“I kept scanning my ticket since I thought it was an error, until eventually it said I won over $25,000,” recalled Jodi Macpherson. “I was in complete shock until the next day!”

“It feels really good. It still doesn’t feel real,” she added.

Macpherson purchased the ticket from the Town Pantry on 56th Street near Tsawwassen Town Centre Mall, and says she likes to play the same set of five numbers when she plays Keno.

The Delta resident says she has been thinking about getting a new car for a while, and now thanks to her unexpected windfall is excited to begin her search.

