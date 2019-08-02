Delta staff info memos now available to public online

The memos from city staff to Delta council will be uploaded to the web weekly

Information memos from city staff to Delta council are now publicly available and uploaded online weekly. (James Smith photo)

Memos from city staff to Delta council are now available to the public online.

Information memos are a way for staff to provide information beyond the reports prepared for council. While the reports typically provide staff recommendations for council’s consideration, the information memos are usually shorter documents that provide timely information, according to a release posted to the city’s website. For example, memos might include an update on a road construction project or follow-up information requested by council at a previous meeting.

“The City of Delta continually seeks opportunities to increase the openness and transparency of government,” the release states. “We hope that this change in process will be a benefit for the public who want additional information about the City of Delta as we continually work to improve transparency wherever possible.”

In March of this year, the city began live-streaming council meetings held at North Delta’s Kennedy Seniors’ Centre. (Live and archived video of all council meetings can be found at delta.ca/your-government/mayor-council/meetings-workshops/council-meetings-online.)

Information memos from staff to council are now publicly available and uploaded weekly to DeltaViews (delta.civicweb.net), and a link to that week’s memos will be available on the delta.ca homepage and via social media.

