Delta seeking volunteers for board of variance and advisory committees

Deltans have until Jan. 31 to apply to sit on one of Delta's committees, boards panels or commissions

Looking to get involved in shaping the future of your city?

Delta put out the call this week for volunteers to serve on a number of boards, panels, committees and commissions that collaborate with, and provide advice to, mayor and council on a variety of issues affecting the community.

Interested parties have until Jan. 31 to apply by submitting a brief resumé and covering letter indicating their areas of interest, why they would like to serve, and any relevant knowledge and experience they may have to the office of the city clerk.

The City of Delta’s board of variance is made up of five persons appointed by the mayor and council in order to consider applications in matters related to the provisions of:

• A bylaw respecting the siting, dimensions or size of a building or structure, or siting of a manufactured home in a manufactured home park;

• A bylaw related to the protection of trees;

• The prohibition of a structural alteration or addition to a non-conforming use or siting, and

• A subdivision servicing requirement in an area zoned for agricultural or industrial use.

The board may order that a minor variance may be permitted, if it finds that undue hardship would be caused to the applicant if the provision were required.

The board of variance meets on the third Wednesday of each month, at 1:00 p.m., at Delta City Hall (4500 Clarence Taylor Cres.). Members are appointed for a three year term and serve without remuneration. Reasonable and necessary expenses that arise directly out of the performance of their duties are reimbursed.

For additional information, interested parties can contact Jana Anderson, secretary to the board of variance, at 604-946-3216.

In addition to the board of variance, positions are available on the following committees:

• Advisory design panel: Provides advice to council on matters related to the design and construction of buildings and other development within the municipality, as referred by council. Membership in the Architectural Institute of British Columbia or the British Columbia Society of Landscape Architects is required. Panel meets monthly (fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m.).

• Agricultural advisory committee: Provides advice to council on all matters relating to agriculture in Delta. Committee meets monthly and/or at the call of the chair.

• Boundary Bay Airport advisory committee: Provides advice to council and staff with respect to the operation and development of the Boundary Bay Airport and lands. Committee meets at the call of the chair, usually twice per year (Spring and Fall, at 7 p.m.).

• Boundary Bay Airshow advisory board: Mandated by Delta council and Alpha Aviation Inc. to design, schedule, organize and promote this highly popular annual event. Board meets at the call of the chair (third Wednesday at 5 p.m.).

• Community planning advisory committee: Provides advice to council and staff on matters respecting land use, community planning, sustainable development, and proposed bylaws and permits, and receives public input and provides recommendations on development permits. Committee meets monthly (first Thursday at 7 p.m.).

• Dikes and drainage advisory committee: Aims to improve the understanding of dike, drainage and dredging issues in the community and provides advice to council and staff related to policy on issues of flood management, stormwater management and dredging. Committee meets bi-monthly or at the call of the chair (Thursdays at 11:30 a.m.).

• Environment advisory committee: Provides advice on climate change and environmental considerations as referred by council. Committee meets monthly (second Thursday at 7 p.m.).

• Heritage advisory commission: Offers advice to council on policies and development issues relating to history, heritage, conservation and preservation (see delta.ca/discover-delta/heritage/overview). Commission meets monthly (first Wednesday at 7 p.m.).

• Hunting regulation advisory committee: Provides advice and information to council concerning the discharge of firearms and hunting within the municipality. Committee meets at the call of the chair, usually twice per year (spring and fall, at 7 p.m.)

• Parks, recreation and culture commission: Provides advice to council and staff with respect to the planning, development, use, operation and service delivery of all recreation and culture programs, civic buildings, properties, parks, open space and sport fields. Commission meets monthly (third Thursday at 7 p.m.) or at the call of the chair.

Successful applicants will be appointed for a one-year term starting March 1, 2018. Applications can be mailed to the office of the city clerk (4500 Clarence Taylor Crescent, Delta, B.C., V4K 3E2), faxed to 604-946-3390 or submitted via email to committeeclerk@delta.ca.

For additional information, including committee and commission mandates, membership, agendas and minutes, visit delta.ca/your-government/mayor-council/committees or contact Sandra MacFarlane, deputy city clerk, at 604-952-3175 or smacfarlane@delta.ca.

