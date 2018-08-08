Delta police seek witnesses to fatal traffic accident

A cyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle at 72nd St. and 36th Ave. Tuesday afternoon

Delta police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed yesterday’s deadly collision between a cyclist and a motor vehicle.

According to a DPD press release, police were called to a traffic collision at 72nd Street and 36th Avenue, near the Boundary Bay Airport, at around around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7.

The cyclist, who was killed in the accident, had been travelling on 36th Avenue while the vehicle had been travelling south on 72nd Street. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Several independent witnesses have provided statements to police, and investigators are asking anyone whom they have not yet spoken to call them at 604-946-4411.

“It is too early to determine if there will be any charges in regard to the collision,” DPD public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “However, as part of the investigation, police are looking into traffic flow in the area, as well as the volume of cyclists who use the area to access the Boundary Bay Dyke, or as a route to travel to Ladner Trunk Road.”

Police will also consider potential view obstructions or engineering recommendations, and will be writing a report on the incident. The investigation will also include an examination of the vehicle involved.

