Delta Police seek witness to a roll-over crash

Delta police are looking for witnesses to a roll-over crash on Nordel Way last week.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, a grey two-door 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was travelling westbound when it crossed over to the other lane and rolled over, crashing off the road on the east side of Nordel Way near the Highway 91 connector and landing on its roof.

Police believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash. The person was taken to hospital for medical treatment and was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition.

Delta Police are looking for any witnesses to the crash, as well as any drivers in the area who may have noted anything about the behaviour of the driver prior. Police believe there is also a witness who stopped to assist, but who left before talking to police. Investigators would like to speak to this person as well.

Anyone with information regarding the crash, or who noted the behavior of the driver shortly before the crash, is asked to call the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 and quote file # 17-26857.

