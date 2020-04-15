Delta police seek rightful owner of memorial plaque

The plaque was found in a car that was being salvaged and turned in to police in August 2019

Delta police are reaching out to the public in order to find the rightful owner of a plaque that was turned in to the department last summer.

The “In Memoriam” plaque bears the names of four people — G.D. Stark, A.C. McConnel, T.D. Cochran and D. Armitage — a pair of bible verses and the dates 1939-1945. It was turned in to police in August 2019 after it was found in a vehicle that was set to be salvaged.

“It might have come from anywhere, but it’s shown up here in Delta,” DPD public affairs co-ordinator Cris Leykauf said in an email to the Reporter. “Our exhibits staff didn’t have any luck trying to find an owner, and no one has come to claim it.”

The department decided to reach out on social media to help solve the mystery.

Anyone with any information about the plaque is asked to call 604-946-4411.

