(James Smith photo)

Delta police see usual number of calls for New Year’s Eve

The department also dealt with five impaired drivers

This year’s New Year’s Eve was busy for Delta police, but not out of the ordinary, according to a release put out New Year’s Day.

According to the release, members of the police department started their day by attending to several minor motor vehicle crashes due to icy roads, although fortunately there were no major injuries.

twitter.com

As the evening progressed and 2017 wound to a close, police responded to an average number of calls for service, including complaints about four noisy parties, firecrackers and intoxicated people.

They also dealt with five impaired drivers and handed out a number of sanctions, including one 90-day immediate roadside suspension.

www.facebook.com

Previous story
VIDEO: Friends of Darreld Rayner hope for news after human remains found at Lake
Next story
Interior Health’s New Years baby born in Penticton

Just Posted

Delta police see usual number of calls for New Year’s Eve

 

Companies tout renewable energy projects for Massachusetts

  • 18 hours ago

 

Live broadcast with CFUZ

 

Las Vegas rings in 2018 under unprecedented security

  • 18 hours ago

 

Most Read