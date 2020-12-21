Delta police searching for suspect in alleged sex assault

Police say two boys were assaulted by a male teen Sunday outside South Delta Secondary in Tsawwassen

Delta Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault against two children in Tsawwassen Sunday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened while the children were playing on the grounds of South Delta Secondary School between 3-3:30 p.m. on Dec. 20.

According to a DPD press release, the children reported that a male teenager had been hanging out in the same area as them at the school, then approached the children and started interacting with them. He allegedly tried to grab them by their arms, before touching the boys in a sexual manner.

The suspect is described by the children as an Asian male, around 15-18 years old, of average height, and wearing a red jacket.

Significant resources from both the DPD’s patrol section and investigations bureau have been involved in the investigation, conducting interviews and canvassing for witnesses and video both on Sunday and on Monday (Dec. 21),.

“We understand news such as this is very concerning to parents and that’s why we wanted to get this information out quickly. Police just finished conducting a number of key interviews,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

“Our officers are interested in speaking with a small group of males who were playing basketball nearby on the Sunday afternoon who may have had interactions with same male suspect.”

Police are also asking anyone in the area who may have any information — including dashcam footage — but who have yet to speak with investigators to call 604-946-4411 and quote file 20-29588.

