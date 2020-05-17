Delta police searching for missing high-risk youth

14-year-old Cloe Wheeler was last seen around 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 16 at her Ladner residence

Delta police say 14-year-old Cloe Wheeler was last seen in her Ladner residence on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at approximately 11 p.m. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police are asking for the public’s assistance in helping to locate 14-year-old Cloe Wheeler.

Cloe was last seen around 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 16 at her Ladner residence. It is unclear if she left at night or in the morning of Sunday, May 17.

Cloe is described as a slim Caucasian female, 5’5″ tall and weighing 120 lbs, with brown eyes and dark brown curly hair. It is not known what she was wearing when she went missing.

“Police are concerned for Cloe’s well-being, as her disappearance is deemed high risk,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

Cloe was previously reported missing twice in April, but was safely returned home each time.

Anyone with any information with regards to Cloe’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411.

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Delta Reporter