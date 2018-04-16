Delta police say eTicketing ‘well-received’ by traffic enforcement officers

The pilot program has been in place in Delta since March 5 of this year

It’s been just over a month since the DPD rolled out eTicketing for traffic violations, and so far it’s been going well, according to public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf.

On March 5, Delta became the first police department in B.C. to try out the province electronic ticketing program. The program allows police officers to scan drivers’ licences and have a computer system automatically input information like names and addresses.

The goal was to improve accuracy and speed as the ticket travels through the various departments on its way to being paid.

Leykauf said in an email that the program has been well-received by the traffic unit, and it is currently in place in six DPD vehicles. More are expected to be installed in the coming months.

Delta Police aren’t the only department in the province testing out the new provincial program. On April 3, Vancouver Police started their eTicketing pilot. Prince George RCMP, North District RCMP and the Capital Regional District Integrated Road Safety Unit are scheduled to join the project later this month. From a driver’s perspective, Leykauf said, “it seems a ticket is a ticket.”

“The dispute process remains exactly the same as with the handwritten tickets,” she wrote in an email. “However, the electronic tickets are more accurate, due to a reduction in the possibility for human error.”

