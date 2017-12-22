Delta police request assistance in identifying possible arsonist

An apartment building and furniture store was the location of a suspected arson Friday morning

Delta police are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect in an arson that occurred this morning (Friday, Dec. 22).

A police officer was on a routine patrol around 7 a.m. on Dec. 22, when he noticed a fire by a building in the 8300 block of Scott Road. The officer called the fire department and started evacuating residents.

The building has 12 apartment units, which are located above a furniture store. All residents were safely evacuated, and there were no injuries.

The fire was quickly extinguished and all residents have since returned to their suites.

According to a DPD release, the fire appears to have been deliberately set by the exterior of the building. The damage appears to be isolated to the business and the exterior of the building.

Police are now looking for possible witnesses and anyone who may be able to help identify the suspect. Those with information can contact the Delta police at 604-946-4411, or provide an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

