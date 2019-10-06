Delta police officer nearly hits cab going the wrong way, hands out $368 ticket

Cab driver received a $368 fine

  • Oct. 6, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A Delta police officer handed out a ticket to a cab going the wrong way this weekend.

The image was posted to a Delta Police Twitter account Saturday afternoon.

“Turning left from 84th Ave to 112th, our officer was surprised to find a taxi heading straight for him – in the wrong lane! Fortunately the officer was alert, and avoided a head-on collision,” the tweet read.

The cab driver received a $368 driving without due care ticket.

