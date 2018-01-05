Delta police nab eight impaired drivers in holiday CounterAttack roadblocks

Roughly 12,000 vehicles went through Delta Police CounterAttack roadblocks in December, three times the number stopped in 2016. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta Police found relatively fewer impaired drivers this past December compared to the same time the year before.

According to a DPD press release, approximately 12,000 vehicles went through Delta Police CounterAttack roadblocks in December 2017 — including 9,000 in just over two hours at a large integrated roadblock with Surrey RCMP on Dec. 30 — up significantly from the 4,000 checked in 2016.

Despite the increase in vehicles checked, police found relatively few drivers to be impaired. Three drivers are now facing criminal charges for drug or alcohol impairment. Two drivers received 90-day roadside suspensions and had their vehicles impounded, while three others were given three-day suspensions.

While conducting a drug-impaired driving investigation at the Dec. 30 roadblock, DPD officers found the driver to be in possession of over $6,000 in suspected drug money, along with small quantities of drugs believed to be fentanyl, heroin and crystal methamphetamine. Charges against the driver are pending.

Police also were able to stop four prohibited drivers and handed out 57 violation tickets for infractions such as not wearing a seatbelt, plus 15 notices and orders for vehicles with deficiencies such as having muffler issues or not having functioning lights.

“Delta Police is pleased that the vast majority of drivers are getting the message, and planning a safe ride home before they consume drugs or alcohol,” said the DPD press release. “Even though the holiday celebrations are behind us, police remind the public that impaired driving checks happen year round.”

SIGN OFF