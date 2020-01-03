Delta police looking for witnesses, video of New Year’s Day fire

A commercial building at 5405 12th Ave. in Tsawwassen was gutted by fire in the early hours of Jan. 1, 2020. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police are looking for witnesses, photos and video of a fire that gutted a commercial building in Tsawwassen on New Year’s Day.

At approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, Delta police were called to assist the Delta Fire Department with a fire at 5405 12th Ave. Roads in the area were closed and nearby homes evacuated as firefighters fought for several hours to extinguish the flames.

There were no reported injuries, however the building, which housed professional services, was completely destroyed.

DPD investigators have now taken over the investigation and, based on evidence collected to date, are treating the origin of the fire as suspicious.

“Investigators are requesting photos or video from the public of the fire,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release. “They are also looking for photos, videos or dash camera video or reports of suspicious activity in the area in the hours leading up to the fire.”

Police have yet to determine whether the incident is related to a pair of suspicious house fires a few blocks away back in early October.

“Investigators understand the community may be concerned after the two suspicious empty home fires in October 2019,” Leykauf noted. “Whether or not there are any links between those fires and the Jan. 1 fire remains to be determined, but police want the public to know that investigators will be considering all options.”

Anyone with information, photos or videos relating to the Jan. 1 fire is asked to contact the Delta Police Department’s non-emergency number (604-946-4411) and quote file 2020-150.

