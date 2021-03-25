Delta police issue 33 tickets during one-day commenrcial vehicle blitz

Police inspected 59 vehicles on March 16, with 31 given "notice and orders" or taken off the road

Delta Police removed a fully-loaded dump truck with full trailer from the road as part of a recent enforcement blitz, after officers found the trailer had “absolutely no braking power.”

“Unfortunately all of the brakes on the trailer were completely inoperable,” Const. Jared Clark of the DPD’s traffic unit said in a press release. “This vehicle was an immediate danger to others on the road.”

In addition, several tires on the truck-trailer combo had severe defects requiring immediate replacement.

The dump truck was the worst, but not the only violation, found during a one-day commercial vehicle enforcement blitz in the 11900-block of Nordel Way (between Scott Road and 119th Street) on March 16.

Another vehicle pulled from the road was a commercial cargo van that police say had two tires that were not only worn down past the wear bars (i.e. with zero pre cent tread), but past the tread surface and into the inner structure of the tires.

Police conducted 59 inspections overall, with 31 vehicles given “notice and orders” or placed immediately out of service. In total, police handed out 33 violation tickets.

The enforcement blitz also targeted the taxi and ride-sharing industry, with police conducting 30 inspections and handing out two violation tickets roadside.

The day-long enforcement action was a joint operation between the Delta Police Department, Burnaby RCMP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, New Westminster Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Surrey Bylaw Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Surrey RCMP Traffic Services, Upper Fraser Valley RCMP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Port Moody Police Traffic Services and the BC Passenger Transportation Board.

