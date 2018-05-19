Delta Police investigate ‘possible clandestine lab’ in North Delta

Police warn neighbouring residents that first responders will be on site for 'several hours'

The Delta Police Department is investigating what they believe to be a “clandestine lab” in the 11100-block of 85 Avenue in North Delta.

Police are warning nearby residents that they may see emergency vehicles in the neighbourhood for several hours. Police say the presence is a precautionary measure for first responders.

“Public safety, or the safety of neighbouring residents, is not thought to be at risk,” said Delta Police in a press release.

Police are on site working alongside the Delta Fire Department and the RCMP Federal Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) team.

The press release, issued Saturday evening, indicated there would be no further details at this time.