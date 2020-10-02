Delta police hoping for tips about illegal dumping

Cleanup has cost taxpayers and private residents $50,000-60,000 in the past two weeks alone

Police are looking for tips concerning a spate of illegal dumping of renovation debris in Delta.

According to a release issued late Friday morning (Oct. 2), illegal dumping is a growing problem in Delta and cleanup has cost taxpayers and private residents $50,000-60,000 in the past two weeks alone.

Large dump truck- or bin-sized loads of renovation waste, potentially from more than one project, have been dumped in farm areas and off rural roads in North and South Delta. The waste includes uncontained drywall, lumber, insulation, glass, plumbing pipes, flooring, and some residential household waste.

“As [the] contents appear to be mixed, officers believe they have come from various locations,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release.

(Delta Police Department photo)

Police say the drywall poses an environmental and health hazard and at least one of the dump sites has tested positive for asbestos, requiring specialized clean up and disposal methods. The cost to the City of Delta to safely remove the debris can reach or exceed $10,000 per dump site.

The investigation into the dumping is ongoing, and police believe that somewhere — possibly in Delta, Surrey, New Westminster or Richmond — there is a homeowner with a major renovation underway who might be able to help investigators find the person or persons responsible.

“We’re hoping that by releasing pictures of this dumped debris, someone might recognize items from their renovation and contact police,” Leykauf said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 604-946-4411 and quote file #20-22163.

(Delta Police Department photo)

“Our residents enjoy the many open and green areas in Delta, and illegal dumping directly impacts everyone,” she said. “While at least in one case the costs of clean-up has had to be directly born by the property owner, all Delta residents are unfortunately going to be paying for this.”

Depending on circumstances, penalties for illegal dumping may include bylaw offences and associated fines, as well as criminal mischief charges. With hazardous waste, penalties up to $1 million can be levied under the Environmental Management Act and six months in jail.

