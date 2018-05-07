Delta police holding meeting to address concerns after North Delta sexual assault

A woman was allegedly assaulted in the park near Sunbury Hall in the early hours of April 12

Delta Police are holding a meeting to address concerns stemming from a sexual assault in North Delta last month.

In a post to two North Delta-related Facebook pages this afternoon, DPD public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf said the department will be hosting a meeting to address the community’s concerns after a woman was sexually assaulted in the park near Sunbury Hall in the early hours of Thursday, April 12.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 35 years old, with short brown hair, a full beard and a thin-looking face. He is about 5’10” with a medium build and was wearing a black hoody and blue jeans.

According to Leykauf’s post, Mayor Lois Jackson and DPD Chief Neil Dubord will be joined by “major crimes investigators and other police personnel” to provide a brief update on the investigation and the steps police have taken to date. Leykauf said the meeting will include lots of time for questions at the end.

The community meeting will take place this Wednesday (May 9) at 6:30 p.m. at the North Delta Public Safety Building, located at 11375 84th Ave. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and coffee and tea will be served.

– with files from Grace Kennedy

