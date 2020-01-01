Delta police, fire departments called to Tsawwassen fire

A professional building in the 5400-block of 12th Avenue was significantly damaged in the blaze

A professional building in the 5400-block of 12th Avenue in Tsawwassen was damaged by fire in the early hours of Jan. 1, 2020. (Delta Police Department photo)

Police and firefighters were called to a fire in Tsawwassen in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

At approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, Delta police were called to assist the Delta Fire Department with a fire in the 5400-block of 12th Avenue. A professional building located there was significantly damaged in the fire.

“Fortunately there have been no reported injuries,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release. “Police evacuated residents from several nearby homes overnight to ensure public safety and emergency social services was engaged to assist those impacted.”

As of 9:45 a.m. Delta Fire had the fire well under control, but was working to fully extinguish it. Traffic around the area will be disrupted while the work continues — 53A Street has been re-opened, while the 5400-block of 12th Avenue remains shut down. Residents have now been allowed back into neighbouring homes.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point, and police do not expect to be able to provide any further information today regarding this incident.

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter