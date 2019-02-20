Delta police dealing with “public safety issue” at Immaculate Conception Elementary

Parents are asked to pick up their kids at Desi Junction at 88th Avenue and Scott Road

Delta police are tending to a “public safety issue” at Immaculate Conception Elementary in North Delta.

The DPD is asking parents to pick up their kids at Desi Junction at 88th Avenue and Scott Road.

Delta Police is currently dealing with a public safety issue at Immaculate Conception elementary school on 119th St. Parents should attend 88th and 120th at the Desi Junction parking lot to pick up their children. — Delta Police (@deltapolice) February 20, 2019

News release will follow shortly, as soon as more information can be confirmed. In the meantime, please respect instructions from police officers on scene. — Delta Police (@deltapolice) February 20, 2019

More to come.

