(Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police dealing with “public safety issue” at Immaculate Conception Elementary

Parents are asked to pick up their kids at Desi Junction at 88th Avenue and Scott Road

  • Feb. 20, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Delta police are tending to a “public safety issue” at Immaculate Conception Elementary in North Delta.

The DPD is asking parents to pick up their kids at Desi Junction at 88th Avenue and Scott Road.

More to come.

sasha.lakic@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New trial ordered over banning whales, dolphins at Vancouver aquarium
Next story
Princeton-area man survives heart attack – with help from Facebook

Just Posted

Most Read