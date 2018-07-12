Delta police caution public about gang recruitment

The DPD released a series of tips for students and parents to avoid gang involvement

Delta police are reminding teens to stay away from gangs this summer. (Delta police department photo)

Delta police are reminding students and parents that even though school may be out for summer, gang recruitment isn’t.

“Our officers acknowledge that over the summer gangs and criminals remain active, trying to pull in new and young members into their ranks, promising wealth and stature,” DPD public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf said in a press release.

“We want to ensure youth and their families have the necessary information to protect themselves through the summer and into the new school year.”

The DPD are sharing tips for teens and their parents about how to avoid gang involvement.

For the students:

Don’t be tempted into making quick or easy money by someone you know or have recently met — money is earned through legitimate means;

Beware of people you do not know or have not seen in a long time reaching out through social media asking if you want to make money or do favours for cash, even if the request doesn’t appear to be criminal;

Don’t be tempted to get into vehicles or hang out socially with people you know or suspect are involved in criminal activity — you may fall victim to violence through association;

Beware of friends or associates dressing in expensive clothes, driving or being passengers in expensive vehicles when you know they don’t have the means for that lifestyle; and

Trust your feelings, because if it doesn’t feel or look right. it probably isn’t.

Most importantly, the DPD is reminding teens that “gang life is a sure way to end your life — do not become a statistic.”

For parents, police are reminding them to be wary if:

your child begins or show that he / she has significant cash and possessions over a short period of time when you know they do not have the means;

your child has mail or packages addressed and shipped to the family residence without an explanation as to the contents;

your child begins to isolate themselves from the family or does not introduce their friend group to you; and

your child changes friend groups rapidly and without rationale.

Delta police are also reminding parents to be cautious of their children’s friends who are wearing clothes or driving cars they don’t have the means for.

The above tips are not exhaustive, the DPD press release noted, but they encouraged residents to be vigilant and help youth stay away from gang lifestyles.

If you or someone you know may have become involved in the gang lifestyle and are in need of assistance please contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.