Delta police ask for help to find missing senior

Howard Venus, 85, has been missing since 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 20. (Delta police photo)

Howard venus was last seen at 10:45 a.m. on May 20 at Delta Hospital

Delta police are asking the public for assistance in finding 85-year-old Howard Venus.

Venus was last seen dropping off a family member at Delta Hospital at 10:45 a.m. on May 20, 2018.

He is six feet tall and approximately 170 pounds. He is bald, clean shaven, and was last seen driving a 2012 grey Ford Escape and wearing a grey jacket, blue t-shirt and beige pants.

“Police and his family are very concerned for Howard Venus,” said Cris Leykauf, public affairs coordinator for Delta police, in a press release. “Howard may appear to be disoriented, as he has recently begun experiencing memory loss.”

If you believe you have seen Howard Venus since he went missing, please contact police at 604-946-4411.

