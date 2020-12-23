(Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police arrest suspect in alleged sex assault

Police say two boys were assaulted by a male teen Dec. 20 outside Tsawwassen's South Delta Secondary

Delta police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault last Sunday in Tsawwassen.

According to a DPD press release, two children children were playing on the grounds of South Delta Secondary School between 3-3:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 when they were approached by a teenage male. The man allegedly tried to grab them by their arms, before touching the boys in a sexual manner.

READ MORE: Delta police searching for suspect in alleged sex assault

On Wednesday, Dec. 23, police announced an 18-year-old Delta man, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and one count of assault. He is due to appear in court in early February.

The man’s conditions include that he have no communication with the victims and that he not go to any public park, swimming area or community centre where persons under the age of 16 are present.

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Delta Reporter

Previous story
Langley City greenlights redevelopment of West Country hotel site on 56 Avenue
Next story
As many as 19 Fraser Valley churches have defied a COVID-related ban on in-person worship

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Limited downtime at Canfor this Christmas period

    Lumber sales have risen the latter half of this year

  • Christmas Eve jingle at 6

    As a part of the Worldwide Christmas Jingle 2020, people around the world will be joining together on Christmas Eve to jingle bells at 6 p.m. With most people confined to their homes over the holidays due to the pandemic, this event will have people coming at their doors, balconies and windows at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve to ring a bell. "On Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. everyone will come outside onto their doorsteps and ring a bell for 2 minutes to spread the Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh. After this awful year, it would be an amazing memory for the kids and communities," says the event description that is being passed around over social media. So, will you be ringing bells this Christmas Eve? (Submitted/Lakes District News)

  • LETTER – When considering Stotan Falls, politicians need look no further than Seal Bay Nature Park

    Dear editor

  • Burns Lake kids ready for Christmas

    Nathan, Nixon, Aspyn and Abbey took a quick break from having fun in snow to pose for us in front of their beautifully decorated home. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

  • Christmas Eve jingle at 6

    As a part of the Worldwide Christmas Jingle 2020, people around the world will be joining together on Christmas Eve to jingle bells at 6 p.m. With most people confined to their homes over the holidays due to the pandemic, this event will have people coming at their doors, balconies and windows at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve to ring a bell. "On Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. everyone will come outside onto their doorsteps and ring a bell for 2 minutes to spread the Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh. After this awful year, it would be an amazing memory for the kids and communities," says the event description that is being passed around over social media. So, will you be ringing bells this Christmas Eve? (Submitted/Houston Today)

  • Indian cuisine added to the Burns Lake palette

    Babbi opens Tandoori Grill replacing the Grapevine pub and liquor store

  • The 55+ B.C. Games for 2021 and 2022 postponed due to COVID

    Greater Victoria hopes to reschedule to fall 2022 while no date has been set for Abbotsford