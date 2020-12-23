Delta police arrest suspect in alleged sex assault

Police say two boys were assaulted by a male teen Dec. 20 outside Tsawwassen's South Delta Secondary

Delta police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault last Sunday in Tsawwassen.

According to a DPD press release, two children children were playing on the grounds of South Delta Secondary School between 3-3:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 when they were approached by a teenage male. The man allegedly tried to grab them by their arms, before touching the boys in a sexual manner.

READ MORE: Delta police searching for suspect in alleged sex assault

On Wednesday, Dec. 23, police announced an 18-year-old Delta man, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and one count of assault. He is due to appear in court in early February.

The man’s conditions include that he have no communication with the victims and that he not go to any public park, swimming area or community centre where persons under the age of 16 are present.

