Delta police arrest seven, seize drugs and cash from Surrey property

Delta police have arrested eight people and seized drugs, cash and a vehicle as a result of a two-month investigation into street sales of crystal methamphetamine.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, the Delta Police Department’s patrol support team, with assistance from the Lower Mainland district emergency response team, executed a search warrant in the 12000-block of 84th Ave. in Surrey. Seven people were arrested in connection to the the search warrant.

“Our investigators recovered suspected crystal methamphetamine, cash, and evidence associated to drug trafficking at the scene,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “While officers were on scene a nearby business owner came over and thanked them for their efforts, noting the residence has been problematic.”

The investigation — dubbed Project Screaming Eagle — began when officers with DPD’s patrol support team doing proactive patrols in the area “noticed a trend of activity consistent with drug trafficking,” according to a release to media.

Officers with the patrol support team arrested another individual in the same area on Friday, Oct. 18 in connection to Project Screaming Eagle. The arrest resulted in the seizure of a vehicle police believed was being used for drug dealing, approximately $3,000 in cash and $7,000 worth of street level drugs, including suspected crack cocaine and fentanyl.

Police anticipate forwarding a number of charges to Crown counsel for review in relation to this investigation.

