Delta mayor named to Metro Vancouver’s Massey Crossing task force

Delta Mayor George Harvie (centre-left) met with other mayors and First Nation chiefs on Feb. 21 to “achieve consensus and present a united voice to the provincial government about the need to take immediate action to solve traffic congestion at the George Massey Tunnel,” according to City of Delta press release. From left to right: Chief Wayne Sparrow (Musqueam Indian Band), former Chief Bryce Williams (Tsawwassen First Nation), Mayor George Harvie (Delta), Mayor Doug McCallum (Surrey), Mayor Malcolm Brodie (Richmond) and Mayor Darryl Walker (White Rock). (City of Delta photo)

Delta Mayor George Harvie has been appointed to Metro Vancouver’s new George Massey Crossing Task Force.

The task force will be responsible for reviewing project-related materials and providing feedback to provincial representatives, and considering project-related impacts to Metro Vancouver assets, plans, and infrastructure. The task force will also provide the Metro Vancouver board with advice and recommendations about the project via the organization’s finance and intergovernment committee.

“I am very pleased that [Metro Vancouver board chair Sav Dhaliwal] has demonstrated leadership by taking this step to appoint the Metro Vancouver George Massey Crossing Task Force,” Harvie said in a press release. “When I brought other mayors and First Nation chiefs together on Feb. 21, it was with the goal of moving this project forward quickly. I am looking forward to working with this task force to achieve that goal.”

The Task Force includes mayors Malcolm Brodie (Richmond), Doug McCallum (Surrey), Jack Froese (Langley Township), Val van den Broek (Langley City), Darryl Walker (White Rock), Kennedy Stewart (Vancouver) and Jonathan Coté (New Westminster, representing the TransLink Mayor’s Council on Regional Transportation) as well as Chief Ken Baird of the Tsawwassen First Nation. Metro Vancouver board chair Sav Dhaliwal (Burnaby) will also serve as chair of the task force.

