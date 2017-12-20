Delta man dead after Richmond crash

A Delta man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Richmond Tuesday morning.

Richmond RCMP say the 37-year-old man was a passenger in a 2006 Acura sedan that collided with a hydro pole near River Road and No. 8 Road around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19. The car was partially submerged in a ditch when RCMP arrived.

The driver of the vehicle, a 45-year-old Delta man, was able to escape from the car and help pull the passenger from the vehicle with the help of some Good Samaritans.

Both occupants sustained injuries and were taken to hospital by the B.C. Ambulance Service. By late afternoon, the passenger had succumbed to his injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in the accident. Road conditions are considered to be factor.

The Richmond RCMP Road Safety Unit (RSU) is investigating the incident.

If anyone has information or dashcam footage on this incident, please contact Constable George of the Richmond RCMP Road Safety Unit at 604-278-1212.

