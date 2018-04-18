A post on social media by a Langley teenager has caused quite a stir for RCMP and the Langley School District, prompting a letter home to parents. The police say schools are not in any danger.

Delta man could face impaired driving charges after Stanley Park crash

20-year-old hit two cars at early Wednesday morning

  • Apr. 18, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A Delta man could face charges following a crash that closed the Stanley Park causeway early Wednesday morning.

West Vancouver police say they believe impaired driving could be a factor after a vehicle sped southbound off the Lions Gate Bridge at midnight before hitting two other southbound vehicles and crashing into the guard rail and pedestrian/cycling path.

The driver fled the scene, but was stopped by Vancouver police not long after.

The two passengers in the Delta man’s car suffered minor injuries.

The 20-year-old received a 90-day driving ban and was released on an promise to appear at provincial court in North Vancouver on July 11.

Police are recommending charges of impaired driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chilliwack man who threatened to shoot up UFV released on bail
Next story
WANTED: Robbery and assault suspect Lane Peepchuk

Just Posted

BRIDGE TAKEDOWN: Trying again today in Victoria

 

Delta man could face impaired driving charges after Stanley Park crash

  • 10 hours ago

 

From wet noodle to Killer bee

  • 10 hours ago

 

54% of B.C. residents support Kinder Morgan pipeline: poll

  • 10 hours ago

 

Most Read