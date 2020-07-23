Delta eyes September for Stage 4 recreation centre reopenings

Skating, swimming, fitness training and other recreation activities in Delta are scheduled to resume in September, so long as COVID-19 cases remain low.

On Monday (July 20), Delta council endorsed a revised version of the city’s official reopening plan offers more details on planned Stage 4 reopenings. The plan is a living document and as such is subject to change as new information becomes available.

“The key for us will be in being nimble. We’re not sure exactly what school even looks like in September, so we’re going to have to change as we go forward, working with the school [district], working with feedback we’re receiving online, feedback we’re receiving from parents, and what people need,” city manager Sean McGill told council Monday evening.

“There is no playbook for what we’re going through, and it’s a learning [curve] for all of us, but I think staff have done a great job of adapting as quickly as possible and remaining nimble, and that will continue to be how we’re moving forward.”

For now, the city is planning to stagger the Stage 4 reopening Delta’s recreation centres, with decreased capacity and modified programs and services to meet public and staff safety requirements.

The plan calls for reopening the North Delta Recreation Centre in early to mid-September for preschool and recreation programs, including the facility’s weight room. The centre’s ice surfaces will be limited use by minor hockey and curling clubs. The outdoor pool at NDRC is scheduled to close for the season on Sept. 7.

Pinewood Recreation Centre is also scheduled to reopen in early September for preschool recreation recreation programs and before- and after-school care.

The facilities at Sungod Recreation Centre are scheduled to reopen mid-September. Sungod Arena will be used for public skates and skating lessons, as well as for figure skating and hockey skills practice. The pool at Sungod will reopen for lengths and family swimming, aquafit, modified swim lessons and for club swim practices. Weight room access and cycle fit classes will also resume.

The Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre will reopen mid- to late-September for fitness classes and programs.

Other key facility reopenings elsewhere in Delta will include Winskill Aquatic and Fitness Centre in early September, Ladner Community Centre and South Delta Recreation Centre early- to mid-September, Ladner Leisure Centre in mid-September, McKee Seniors’ Recreation Centre mid- to late-September, and a soft opening of the new Douglas J. Husband Discovery Centre in late-September.

The full reopening plan can found online at delta.civicweb.net/document/197775.

Based on current guidelines, the stairs at Fred Gingell Park will remain closed.

Certain facilities, such as the city’s arts centres, will have very limited public use until the Delta advances to Stage 5 of its reopening plan, which will only happen when there is an effective treatment or vaccine for COVID-19 and the pandemic is over.

“The city is excited to welcome additional recreation, sport, cultural and child-care opportunities for residents and families as we carefully move forward with a phased reopening of our indoor community and recreation centres,” Mayor George Harvie said in a press release.

“The safety of the public and staff remains the top priority for the city in our staged approach to reopen Delta’s recreation centres. It is imperative that patrons follow our new COVID-19 safety requirements around physical distancing, hygiene and pre-registration to ensure our facilities operate in a safe manner. Of course, if you are sick or feeling unwell, please stay home.”

