Delta cooling centres open as temperatures soar

Daytime temperatures to reach low 30s, overnight lows in the upper teens, Thursday through Saturday

Delta recreation centres and libraries are once again serving as cooling centres as the region braces for another wave of hot weather.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning Tuesday for the southwest B.C. coast, including Metro Vancouver, Sunshine Coast, southern regions of Vancouver Island, the Fraser Valley and Whistler regions.

Local daytime temperatures are expected to hit 36 C or higher, with persistent temperatures in the mid-30s throughout the rest of the week.

READ MORE: Another heat wave set to bake B.C., adding to wildfire concerns in southern regions

The City of Delta has cooling centres available from Thursday through to Sunday for residents looking for some relief from the heat. All locations will include air conditioning, seating and cold water to drink.

Locations for cooling centres are:

North Delta:

• Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Sunday)

• North Delta Recreation Centre (6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday)

• Sungod Recreation Centre (6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday)

• George Mackie Library (9 a.m to 6 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday)

Ladner:

• McKee Seniors Recreation Centre (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Sunday)

• Ladner Leisure Centre (6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday)

• Ladner Pioneer Library (9 a.m to 6 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday)

Tsawwassen

• KinVillage Community Centre (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Sunday)

• Winskill Aquatic & Fitness Centre (6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday)

• South Delta Recreation Centre (8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday)

• Tsawwassen Library (9 a.m to 6 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday)

“During this upcoming hot weather, it’s important the public take precautions to protect yourself and those vulnerable from the health risks associated with high temperatures,” states a city press release, noting young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors at a greater risk of developing heat-related illness.

Residents are urged to watch for the effects of heat-related illness, including swelling, rash, cramps, dizziness, fainting, nausea and/or vomiting, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst, decreased urination with unusually dark urine, and the worsening of some health conditions.

For more info on heat-related illness, visit healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/heat-related-illness.

In addition to visiting Delta’s cooling centres, residents are advised to keep cool by wearing loose, light-weight clothing; drinking plenty of water (even before you feel thirsty); and misting yourself with cool water or applying a wet towel before using a fan.

Other places to keep cool include Delta’s outdoor pools (North Delta Outdoor Pool, 11415 84th Ave.; Ladner Outdoor Pool, 5105 47th Ave.) and water parks (Annieville Lions Park, 9150 112th St.; North Delta Social Heart Plaza, 11405-11427 84th Ave.; Memorial Park, 5010 47th Ave.; Diefenbaker Park, 5579 1st Ave.).

— with files from Black Press Media

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter